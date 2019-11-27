Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Complete First Shooting Schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Director Anees Bazmee revealed that the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will begin shooting in January 2020. The film has Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan currently has his plate full with a number of films lined up for release. The actor might enjoy a little breathing space until the year-end as he recently finished shooting for the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
In August, Aaryan was announced to be the face of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He has been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa along with Dostana 2.
Bhool Bhulaiya 2 director Anees Bazmee in conversation with The Times Of India revealed that Aaryan and Kiara Advani have finished shooting for the first schedule of the film and will begin the next schedule in January. Talking about the two actors, Bazmee said, "We have already started shooting for the film and both Kartik and Kiara are amazing as an actor and look good together. I know Kartik's work for long but working with Kiara was also amazing. She did an extremely outstanding job on the first day of the shoot and I am impressed by her work."
The first schedule only included Aaryan and Advani. The remainder of the film's cast is expected to join in during the second shooting schedule. Despite aspirations mixed with speculations, there have not been any confirmations whether Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan will be making cameos in the new film. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is set to release on July 31, 2020.
