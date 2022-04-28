Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Hop into Auto Rickshaw for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Promotions; Watch

For the promotions of their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani hopped into an auto-rickshaw to reach a venue. Video shared on Instagram by paparazzi show how Kartik and Kiara took the classic Indian transportation vehicle in their best style. Fans and paparazzi surrounded the auto-rickshaw as the co-stars of the upcoming Anees Bazmee directorial arrived in style.

Kartik shared the Instagram Reel on Instagram Story and added that the auto-rickshaw driver did not even take money from the two. Kartik’s Instagram Story read, “Sweet guy. Dropped us for free." Fans were certainly quite amused to learn that the auto-rickshaw driver did not take any money from Kartik and Kiara. As one of the fans commented on Instagram, “Mumbai rickshaw wala giving free rides?" Another user quipped that the rising petrol rates have compelled even Bollywood stars to take auto rides, as the comment read, “Ab to realise ho gya petrol main badi aag lagi hai. (Now it’s been realised that petrol prices are really soaring)."

For the promotional event, Kartik was spotted in a brown jacket and a printed button down beige shirt. The 31-year-old actor wore a pair of denim pants and brown shoes to complete the look. The actor shared his recent look on Instagram along with a caption borrowing lyrics from the haunting Bengali song part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,"Amije tomaar."

Kiara was spotted in a bright yellow strapless dress for the event. The actress wore a sharp cut yellow dress by Riti Rahul Shah for the event. The 29-year-old wore the thigh-high slit dress with a waist knot along with nude shade pumps by Christian Louboutin. The actress styled her hair in a neat pulled back to fashion and accessorised her look with a pair of large gold hoops. Kiara wore a soft glam pink blushed look for the event.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be released in cinemas on May 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.