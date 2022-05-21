Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani On Why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Was Their Most Challenging Film | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the theatres and the film so far seems to be impressing the audience. While both Kartik and Kiara have drawn praise from their previous films Dhamaka and Shershaah respectively, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a more challenging territory for them.

The actors and director Anees Bazmee in a recent conversation with us opened up about the challenges they faced while working on the horror-comedy.

Kartik spoke about how it was difficult to act with things like green screen, “The elements in the dramatic or horror scenes were new for me. There was VFX happening, there were things I was not used to maybe, so seeing all those things and then acting in the middle of it all with green screens was all new for me. But I really enjoyed being a part of that whole process. The character I play Roohan is someone who is very naughty and mischievous. So I felt at ease with the character. So even those scenes were fun-filled with witty one-liners and I was enjoying that. So I enjoyed and relished it a lot.”

Kiara too opened up on wanting to be effortless as an actor and said, “I think it’s challenging to the extent of like the simplest things to do or so as an actor sometimes becomes the toughest because you don’t want to put too much effort, you just have to throw your lines and have fun with it. At the same time, this was that film that we would look forward to coming on set and shooting. The story, the vibe, the scenes were all so entertaining.”

Anees Bazmee also spoke about directing the film and how tough it was venturing into a sequel of a hit franchise. He said, “It’s actually a very very difficult work and this was like a challenge only because whenever you make a part two, people have expectations and they think differently, and making a new film maybe is not that tough. So keeping all those things in mind, we have tried to retain the essence of the original film because if we make the exact same film, the audience might not want to watch it. So as a writer, director you have to balance and make a film that is also new but not so new that Bhool Bhulaiyaa is lost in it. And while making a film, you should have good memories, so for a long time, this film will be in my heart for the amazing and happy atmosphere we had while shooting. ”

Since the film is in the horror genre, we asked if there’s anything that they’re scared of in real life.

Kiara revealed having a bird phobia and said even if someone paid her a million dollars, she would not go near them. “I have a very weird phobia of birds, pigeons. So if someone even pays me a million dollars I would not do it. I could go to a haunted house don’t know why… Something must have happened in my childhood for which I will have to go to therapy and find out.”

Kartik talked about being scared of snakes and having a fear that they’ll appear from anywhere.

“Snakes! Sometimes I feel that in a farmhouse or in a place where there are forests or in some hotels and villas, I am scared in such places that around the washroom something would appear.”

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon and Freddy which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is a romantic thriller. Kiara on the other hand will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. She would later be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

