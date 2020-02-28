Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently shooting for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel in Jaipur. In a video that has been leaked from the shoot shows the Pati Patni aur Woh star swirling with Kiara in his arms.

The clip, which has been breaking the internet, shows the duo in an Indian attire, wherein Kartik can be seen wearing a kurta with trousers while Kiara has worn a lehenga. From the looks of it, one can speculate that the scene would be a romantic one.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram to share a look from the movie where in he is sporting an attire of a Godman. He had captioned the post as, “Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti Ting ding ting tiding ting ting #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Jaipur lets Roll Mango Season Begins”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will hit the theatres on July 31. If the rumour mill is to be believed then Tabu too will be a part of the movie and two songs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa namely Hare Ram Hare Ram and Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar, will be recreated.

The first installment, which was released in October 2007, was directed by Priyadarshan and had Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani in lead roles.

