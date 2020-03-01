Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Look Lost in Love on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Sets as 'Witches' Surround Them

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are currently shooting here for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared a photograph from the film's set. In the image, they can be seen looking at each other, while being surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

Kartik captioned the image, "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... (Don't be so blinded in love that you don't see the witch)."

They are currently shooting for the sequel in Jaipur. In a video that has been leaked from the shoot shows the Pati Patni Aur Woh star swirling with Kiara in his arms. The clip, which has been breaking the internet, shows the duo in Indian attire, wherein Kartik can be seen wearing a kurta with trousers while Kiara has worn a lehenga. From the looks of it, one can assume that the scene would be a romantic one.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The original, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

