Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Hug Each Other As They Return From Mauritius, Spark Dating Rumours

Looks like Kartik Aaryan fans eagerly want him to date his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon. Each time the two actors are spotted together, netizens talk about how cute and adorable they look with each other. On Sunday, Kartik and Kriti were snapped as they arrived from Mauritius.

In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Kartik and Kriti can be seen walking outside the airport. While Kartik looked coolest in blue trousers paired with a white t-shirt, Kriti stunned in her casual attire. Towards the end of the video, the two can be seen hugging each other as they sit in their own respective cars.

The video has left fans in complete awe and has sparked Kartik-Kriti’s dating rumours. While one of the fans wrote, “Eagerly waiting for their relationship," another social media user commented, “Ab jaldi official krdo (Make your relationship official)." A number of fans also requested the two actors to tie the knot soon. “Inn dono ki shaadi kab hore he? (When are these two getting married)," another comment read.

Even on Saturday, Kartik took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with a ‘kute gal’ Kriti Sanon. The two actors were seen standing on a seaside with a beautiful view in the background. “Met this Kute gal in Mauritius," the caption of Kartik Aaryan’s post read.

Earlier in March this year as well, Kartik had dropped another picture with Kriti when they announced a schedule wrap of Shehzada. In the selfie, Kartik and Kriti were seen flashing their million-dollar while she hugged the Dhamaka actor from the back and kept her arm on his shoulder.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Shehzada, the shooting for which is currently underway. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

