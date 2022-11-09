Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Set To Reunite for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3? Here's All We Know

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. Kartik made his debut in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan to which the audience responded positively. Four years later, Kartik and Luv reunited for a sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was an even bigger success, well-received by critics and audiences alike. Since then, fans have been anticipating the franchise’s third instalment of the film, but no details were released in the past.

We now have an intriguing update on the film. According to several reports, Kartik and Luv Ranjan may soon reunite for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. The movie may be Luv Ranjan’s next release after his yet-untitled Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

In a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March.”

Earlier, during the promotion of Drishyam 2, the director and producer Abhishek Pathak shared an update on the development of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 with the news portal. He responded, “Yes, definitely. It’s a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part three. It’s a film with which we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects in his pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. It will be his second collaboration with her after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. In addition to Shehzaada, he will appear as a pilot in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He also has Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled film in the pipeline.

