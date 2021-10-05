Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor Get Clicked at Football Match Practice; See Pics

It has been a long time since we witnessed our Bollywood heartthrobs sweat it out on the football field. During pre-Covid days, several Bollywood stars would catch up on Sunday evening and enjoy a good game of football.

On Sunday, a couple of celebrities met at the football field in Bandra for a match. The paparazzi clicked Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bunty Walia, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shashank Khaitan, Shoojit Sircar on the ground. Kartik Aaryan flashed his sunny smile for the paparazzi, while Ranbir Kapoor in his signature thumbs-up posture greeted the paps.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opposite Kiara Advani, and will also be seen in ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Dostana 2’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’ received an overwhelming response. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film features Kartik as a journalist covering a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in realtime. In the teaser, Kartik can be seen as a stressed reporter who wants to get away from the coverage. However, his boss played by Amrutha Subhash urges him to get a hold of himself and continue with the reporting.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen alongside his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. Ranbir also has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.

(Pics from Viral Bhayani)

