Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan No Longer Following Each Other on Social Media

A lot of buzz was created around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal, which received mixed response at the box office. The young heartthrobs were said to be dating each other during the movie's shoot and were questioned many times about the same during promotions as well. However, neither of them confirmed any gossip about their personal lives.

Now, reports have claimed that Sara and Kartik are no longer following each other on social media, and this has happened out of the blue. While it was reported prior to Love Aaj Kal promotions that Sara and Kartik have broken off their alleged relationship to focus on their careers, it now seems like they have moved on for real. Media attention was also cited as one of the reasons for Kartik and Sara's rumoured break up.

Kartik and Sara have regardless been fan favourites. They also kept stoking dating rumours during Love Aaj Kal release. Kartik had visited Sara's Coolie No 1 sets in Bangkok for her birthday celebrations in August last year. Later, Sara also visited Kartik in Lucknow, where he was then shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sara had caught everyone's attention in 2018 when she claimed on Koffee With Karan that she "wants to date Kartik." It led to them signing Love Aaj Kal. Now, the duo has parted ways for real and seems like it so.

Kartik will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while Sara will resume filming on Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.