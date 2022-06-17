Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Pose Together As They Bump Into Each Other; Netizens Call It 'Awkward Moment'

Over two years after they reportedly parted ways, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan bumped into each other on Thursday night at an event in Mumbai. In the video which is now being shared on social media, the paps can be seen asking Kartik and Sara to post together as they arrive at the red carpet. While Kartik looks charming as always in black formals, Sara Ali Khan sported the hottest-ever look in a black outfit. After the paparazzi request the duo to come together for pictures, Kartik and Sara can be seen smiling for the cameras together.

The video has left netizens divided. While some are celebrating the reunion of Love Aaj Kal 2 stars, others call it an ‘awkward moment’. “Looks like Sara is faking the smile,” one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “She doesn’t seem comfortable and we all know why.”

Just a few days back, Sara talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success and said, “Congratulations to everybody that is doing well. The industry needs it and may everybody’s films do well. May the audience shower all of us with love.” However, when the reporter asked her if she misses Kartik, she said ‘thank you’ and wrapped up the interaction.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating each other when they started filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara also confessed that she has a crush on Kartik. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight.

