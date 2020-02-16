Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Slips at Box Office on Day 2, Earns Rs 20.41 cr

Imtiaz Ali's latest release Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan opened at theatres on Valentine's Day. The film, which like it's 2009 counterpart tracked two parallel love stories, had a solid opening but less than pleasant critical reviews. Valentine's Day release also boosted the box-office business on day one with Love Aaj Kal collecting Rs 12.40 crores on the first day. In fact, it became Kartik's biggest opener.

However, the second day box-office collection has taken quite a dip. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the numbers dropped in metropolitan cities, which was the major target audience for the film. Love Aaj Kal now stands at Rs 20.41 crore at the box office in two days.

"#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The 2009 film of the same name had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. Both the films have been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

