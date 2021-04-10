Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria Turn Flirtatious Couple in a Bus in This Latest Commercial

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria have collaborated once again for another commercial of a deodorant brand. The two Bollywood actors were first seen together when they acted as a romantic couple who freshen up the spark in their relationship using the fragrance in the first advertisement.

The latest advertisement for the same brand shows Tara and Kartik as flirtatious travellers in a bus. The 30-year-old actor is seen as a sleepy traveller in the back seat of a bus. But when he catches Tara stealing romantic glances at him from the front seat, he reaches for his deodorant and sprays it to liven up the mood. The nose catches a whiff of the fresh fragrance and Tara’s pupils immediately dilate as she catches the smell as well.

Kartik suddenly transforms into this young flirty man who walks up to Tara and says even if the weather betrays him, he carries his solution in his pocket and flashes the mini version of the deodorant, as the classic Bollywood song Aaj mausam bada beimaan haiplays in the background. Countering Kartik’s statement, Tara says that she too carries a pocket friendly version of the same deodorant. This stumps Kartik, but begins a new friendship between the two.Meanwhile, the actor, who recently tested negative for coronavirus after contracting it in March, bought a luxury car. The actor posted a video of him where he was posing with a Black Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs 3.10 crore. The actor will soon be seen in Netflix special movie Dhamaka where he plays a distressed television news anchor. He will also be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

