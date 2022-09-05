Kartik Aaryan Announces Aashiqui 3, To Collaborate with Anurag Basu for The First Time; See Post

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the moment. The actor has been one of the few Bollywood stars who managed to pull the audiences to the theatres post pandemic. His last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had been a massive success at the box office and one of the very few films that did exceptionally well. Needless to say, he is now much sought after. And now, the actor has also signed his new film. It is none other than the 3rd part of Aashiqui franchise- Aashiqui 3. What’s better- he would be collaborating with Anurag Basu for this one!

Sharing the motion poster on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 ❤️ This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da ” See the post here:

As soon as Kartik dropped the announcement, his fans were overjoyed. People commented with the fire emoji and heart emoji, and congratulated the actor on bagging the project.

Talking to Variety about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Director Anurag Basu added, “‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that has remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who also worked with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, said, “The movies whose storyline and music etched our hearts, its time to relive it again. We are ecstatic to announce ‘Aashiqui 3’ in collaboration with Mukesh Bhatt, directed by my all time favorite Anurag Basu. The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence. We couldn’t have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T.”

Kartik has recently started the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.He will also be seen in Freddy, Shehzaada and Captain India.

