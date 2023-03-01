Actor Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sharing an eerie video on Instagram, Kartik revealed that he will be reprising the role for the second time. He also confirmed that the film has locked the Diwali 2024 release date. In the video, the camera follows the haunted haveli (castle) to find Kartik’s Baba Rooh seated on a rocking chair.

“What did you think? The story has ended? Doors close only to reopen again," he says in Hindi, while Arijit Singh’s Ami Je Tomar. Kartik then adds, “I don’t talk to ghosts, they possess me." The teaser comes to an end with his eerie laugh and the iconic soundtrack of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shortly after Shehzada failed to work its magic at the box office.

Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan. This family entertainer is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2024.

In January 2023, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in an interview with Pinkvilla. “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan,” he said.

The producer promised that the makers plan to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ‘big and unique’. It has also been revealed that the movie will go on floors in the second half of 2024 and is likely to be released in 2025. “We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky-high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique,” the producer added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been announced less than a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released. Kartik’s first film in the franchise, replacing Akshay Kumar in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive hit.

