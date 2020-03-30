Kartik Aaryan Announces Rs 1 Crore Donation To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to pledge his support to the PM-CARES Fund. The actor on Monday announced to donate an amount of Rs 1 crore to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible."

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

A while ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao donated an undisclosed amount to the PM Relif Fund, CM Relief Fund and Zomato Feeding India.

Salman Khan has pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been severely affected owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to its president, BN Tiwari. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, the highest by any Bollywood actor so far.

Several A-listers from the south, including Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan have also donated money.

