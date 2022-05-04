Kartik Aaryan Answers If His Fallout With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Can Affect His Career

Kartik Aaryan has finally opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor was asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry. To this, Kartik Aaryan said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

The news portal also asked the actor about the reports of a few industry insiders creating a lobby against the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Asked if he thinks this is true, Kartik said, “Nobody has the time for it.”

“What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours,” the actor added.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to feature in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. While the shooting of the film had already begun, Kartik was later ousted from the film. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement issued by Dharma Productions read.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu among others in key roles. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on May 20.

