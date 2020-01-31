Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma Lead Fans in Sharing 'Haan Main Galat' Memes
Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma, the lead pair in 'Love Aaj Kal', shared memes on their latest film track 'Haan Main Galat'. Check them out below.
Haan Main Galat memes
Haan Main Galat, the latest track from Love Aaj Kal was released recently and has fast become a fan favourite, much like Shayad. Haan Main Galat has been liked by many and watchers can't help but gush over Kartik Aaryan matching steps with Sara Ali Khan and newcomer Arushi Sharma on the peppy Bollywood number.
Haan Main Galat, sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, has garnered more than twenty two million views on YouTube and coincidentally the title of the track 'Haan Main Galat' (Yes, I may be wrong) is fast becoming a source of memes on social media. In fact, Arushi and Kartik themselves shared a couple of memes on their respective social media handles as they took dig at girl-boy romantic relationship and son-mother relationship respectively.
Kartik shared a meme on Haan Main Galat as he poked fun at a man's relationship with his mother. He mentioned in the caption "mummy kabhi galat nahi hoti" (mothers are never wrong). Meanwhile, Arushi also shared a Haan Main Galat meme hinting at romantic relationship between lovers. Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, releases on February 14. Meanwhile, check out some memes on the new Love Aaj Kal track Haan Main Galt below:
