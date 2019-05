Kartik Aaryan Asked To Choose Between Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan; His Answer

Kartik Aaryan is the latest “internet crush”, thanks to Sara Ali Khan who expressed her fondness for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star on national television, saying that she wanted to date him. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara revealed that she found Kartik "hot" and would love to date him. Needless to say, the news spread like wildfire in the industry.Ananya Panday, too, accepted that she had a crush on Kartik and found him "cute". In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said that she was lucky to have got a chance to work with the Indian heartthrob. In fact, Kartik also gave a shout-out to Ananya on the release of her first movie Student of the Year 2. The two took internet by storm when they were spotted leaving a Bandra restaurant together a few months ago. Since then the two continue to fuel romance rumours.Recently, Kartik, who is currently busy with the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, appeared on Neha Dhupia's talk show, wherein he was asked to choose between his co-stars Ananya and Sara, reports India Today.According to the report, the actor picked Ananya, saying, "I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late." During another segment of the show, when Neha asked Kartik what he hated the most about Ananya, the actor replied: "She loves and admires everything."Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Sara is paired opposite him in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, which is said to be the remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.Follow @News18Movies for more