1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Wants Kartik Aaryan To 'Trim His Beard' And Fans Can't Agree More

Image: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Image: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone/Instagram

During a live Instagram session, Kartik Aaryan hilariously revealed that his mother was not liking his bearded look and wanted him to get rid of it soon, failing which he wouldn't be getting food at home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 7:58 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan asked his fans once again if he should shave his beard or carry on with his bearded look. In order to do that, the actor went live on his Instagram wherein he asked his fans what should he do-- Trim the beard or not?

During the live session, the actor also hilariously revealed that his mother was not liking his bearded look and wanted him to get rid of it soon, otherwise he wouldn't be getting food at home.

In their response, many in the comments section said that Kartik should indeed trim the beard. Actress Deepika Padukone also dropped an emoji of a girl raising her hand, which meant she wanted him to trim the beard. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania didn't agree with Padukone and wrote, 'No," before adding, "Learn cooking" instead if family isn't giving food.

deepika-kartik_1

Earlier, Kartik had Instagrammed a throwback photo of himself in a clean shaven avatar in order to ask fans whether or not he should shave his beard.

Meanwhile, the Pyaar Ka Punchnamaactor has taken up a self-appointed job in lockdown. Working from home, he is producing a show named Koki Poochega, in which he interviews healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus, and also coronavirus survivors.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan.

