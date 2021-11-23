Kartik Aaryan Asks Farah Khan for Work, Trolls 'Patniji' Bhumi Pednekar for Copying Birthday Message

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Anushka Sharma, wishes poured in from his colleagues. These messages turned out to be quite an interesting read, thanks to Kartik’s witty replies.

Kartik’s co-star from the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar shared a birthday wish which read, “Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan. May this year be full of love and light.” Kartik’s reply made us ROFL. “Wah! Diwali wala copy paste kar rahi hai? Kuch aur better likho patni ji! (Wow! you are copy-pasting the old Diwali message? Write something better, my wife),” he wrote referring to Bhumi’s role as his wife in the 2019 movie.

Bhumi decided to post another message. “Happy birthday to the most dhamaakedaar co-star/insaan I know. Aapka sense of humour aur hasi hamesha barkarar rahe. In short dhudho nahao puto falo (may your sense of humour and smile stay like this forever. In short may you prosper and flourish),” she wrote.

Ayushmann and Kartik were also involved in an interesting conversation on social media. Ayushmann posted a picture with Kartik in which he was seen whispering something to his ear, while the birthday boy was smiling.

Ayushmann qrote, “Ab jo main tujhe bol raha hun, bata mat diyo kisi ko. (Now what I am telling you, do not tell it to anyone). Btw, happy birthday.” And, Kartik was back with a cheeky response. “Theek hai kisi ka mazak uda raha tha. Nahi batata sabko. (Alright, I was making fun of someone. Will not tell everyone.)”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also shared a selfie with Kartik and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan keep smiling…it drives people crazy.” Kartik seized the opportunity and wrote, “announcement karo mere saath full life smile nahi utrega (make an announcement of a film with me and this smile will never fade away).”

