Kartik Aaryan Asks for Deepika Padukone's Dates as She Proposes They Do a 'Fun' Film Together

Kartik Aaryan turned 30 on Sunday. While many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor on the special occasion, Deepika Padukone proposed they sign a 'fun' film together in the coming time.

Now, Kartik has responded to Deepika's wish to see them together in a film project. Replying to Deepika's movie proposal for the two actors, Kartik wrote on social media, "Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main laa raha hoon.” Kartik's response to Deepika is winning over fans' hearts online.

Meanwhile, Kartik did announce a new film on his birthday. He is teaming up with Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani for thriller Dhamaka. A first look of the movie was also teased by the makers.

He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai in Dhamaka. "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor," Kartik said.

The film is all set to go on floors this December. It will be shot in a unique way with the entire cast and crew creating a Covid bubble.

Dhamaka producer Ronnie Screwvala said, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Ram and Kartik and nothing better than this particular subject for us to come together for the first time. When Ram came to me with the script, I knew that I couldn't miss out on this one, and we got a similar reaction while narrating the script to Kartik as well."

Apart from Dhamaka, Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and a 3D action film with Tanhaji fame director Om Raut among other projects.

(With IANS inputs)