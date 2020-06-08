Kartik Aaryan Asks Karan Johar to Adopt Him

Karan Johar has been keeping his online family engaged and entertained with adorable clips of his kids, Yash and Roohi. His unofficial show Lockdown with Johars saw his adorable twins goofing around with their father during their days at home.

In the latest episode shared by the Koffee with Karan host, one sees Karan and his kids in his closet where the Lockdown with Johars began its journey. “We are where we began our journey and we want to say goodbye to everybody, with the first phase of ‘unlock’ happening. We want to say goodbye to ‘Lockdown With The Johars’,” says the 48-year old filmmaker.

Karan asks Yash and Roohi to say, “Goodbye and toodles” to their fans. Roohi is seen carrying a shimmery backpack and waves to the camera and says, “Toodles, I’ll be back.”

After some not-so-successful attempts to get Yash to promptly respond, Karan says, “This is the last that you will see of us, for a bit,” before signing off.

“So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back (not with a lockdown of course) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars! #unlock1 (sic),” the caption read.

All those who had become keen enthusiasts of these adorable videos have expressed their reactions in comments. Kiara Advani and Dia Mirza were among the first ones to react to this new post.

Love Aaj Kal Kartik Aaryan quipped, “Main bolta hoon Toodles.. Adopt kar lo mujhe.” Namrata Shirodkar wrote that she will miss the “angels”. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor also showered the video with some love.

