Kartik Aaryan Says He is Ready For a Coffee Date with Sara Ali Khan, Asks Time and Place

Ever since Sara Ali Khan confessed on Koffee With Karan 6 that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan the two are regularly quizzed about the progress on the matter.Whenever they make public appearances, the actors have been constantly bombarded with questions about their impending coffee date. Recently when Kartik was asked about the same he reportedly said, “As far as the coffee date is concerned, Sara’s mother (Amrita Singh) has told her that ‘you should stop talking about it because you have said it many times and now let Kartik react on it’. So, I can just say that I am ready for a coffee date. Sara just needs to tell me the time and place."Earlier, the 25-year-old actress told that she is keen on taking it nice and slow, following mother Amrita Singh's advice.She had revealed that the actress is not willing to reach out to Kartik on Instagram or elsewhere, and she revealed the reason in a recent interview. When she was asked whether she should message the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweetyactor on Instagram, Sara said, “No, no, no... how much! I have said it everywhere. Itna bhi desparate nahi. Mom said you must wait. So, I am waiting!”The two were introduced to each other on camera at the recent Lokmat Awards by Sara’s Simmba co-star, Ranveer Singh. Playing cupid, the actor even got them to hold hands, and with a cheeky smile, said, “I'm glad, you guys have finally met.”On the professional front, Sara last appeared in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and she is yet to announce her next project. On the other hand, Kartik had teamed up with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday for Pati Patni Aur Woh.Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.