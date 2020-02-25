English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kartik Aaryan Beats 'Rajasthani Cold' With Morning Soccer Session

The actor, who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2's schedule in Rajasthan, posted a video of playing football.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" here, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the "Rajasthani cold".

Kartik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He seen sporting a white t-shirt, florescent jacket, track pants and a cap.

He captioned the clip: "Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh..."








Beating Rajasthani Cold With some Morning football sesh ⚽️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2


Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

