Kartik Aaryan Begging Director Imtiaz Ali for More Work is All Sorts of Adorable

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with dubbing sessions for his forthcoming project opposite Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is said to be a sequel of the 2009 release Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shooting for the film wrapped up a while ago, but it seems Kartik is in no mood to let go of his director. The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse with Imtiaz Ali from his dubbing session. Kartik, who was putting up at a studio to dub his dialogues, has penned a sweet note for Imtiaz.

He posted a picture, and wrote, "Thodi Aur dubbing nikaalo sir. Thoda aur direct karo mujhe."

The upcoming romantic drama has already created a lot of excitement among fans before its release, and the lead cast is one of the major reasons. Fans can't wait to see Kartik and Sara together on the big screen for the first time. Recently, the two were spotted outside the Maddock Films' office as they had arrived to attend a meeting with the makers.

The paparazzi got them on camera gazing into each other's eyes. Apart from Sara and Kartik, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda in a supporting role.

The film is scheduled to release on February 14. Meanwhile, Kartik has already started shooting for Karan Johar's production Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. On the other hand, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

