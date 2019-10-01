Kartik Aaryan Begins Preparation for Dostana 2 with New Instagram Post
Kartik Aaryan has revealed in an Instagram post that he has started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film's script.
Kartik Aaryan.
Kartik Aaryan is a very busy man. The actor is busy working on one film and has two more lined up. He has been working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar. While he is still working on the film, he has already signed up for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.
On Monday, Kartik revealed in an Instagram post that he has started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film's script. In the caption, he confirmed that preparations for the film have started.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Karan Johar had announced the film while also revealing that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor would be starring in the film alongside a "suitable boy" who was later revealed to be newcomer Lakshya. Following this, social media was flooded with questions regarding Lakshya's family referring to Karan Johar's known habit of launching star kids. Nevertheless, Karan Johar later clarified in a tweet that Lakshya was picked through an audition process.
Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019
Dostana's first installment was a massive success despite controversies. This was because it was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality. While the previous film revolved around the main characters pretending to be homosexuals, it introduced minor homosexual characters. Considering this, the question is whether we'll get to see any of the main cast of Dostana 2 play homosexual or not.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Kwid Facelift Launched in India at Rs 2.83 Lakh
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- Whenever Good Happens, It Reminds Me of Doors I Used to Knock for Auditions, Says Vicky Kaushal
- Plastic Surgery Done, 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif All Set to Enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown