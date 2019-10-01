Kartik Aaryan Begins Preparation for Dostana 2 with New Instagram Post

Kartik Aaryan is a very busy man. The actor is busy working on one film and has two more lined up. He has been working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film starring Sanjeev Kumar. While he is still working on the film, he has already signed up for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

On Monday, Kartik revealed in an Instagram post that he has started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film's script. In the caption, he confirmed that preparations for the film have started.

Earlier, Karan Johar had announced the film while also revealing that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor would be starring in the film alongside a "suitable boy" who was later revealed to be newcomer Lakshya. Following this, social media was flooded with questions regarding Lakshya's family referring to Karan Johar's known habit of launching star kids. Nevertheless, Karan Johar later clarified in a tweet that Lakshya was picked through an audition process.

Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Dostana's first installment was a massive success despite controversies. This was because it was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality. While the previous film revolved around the main characters pretending to be homosexuals, it introduced minor homosexual characters. Considering this, the question is whether we'll get to see any of the main cast of Dostana 2 play homosexual or not.

