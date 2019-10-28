Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday to Recreate Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare for Pati Patni Aur Woh
In the current era of remakes, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is the latest song to be getting a reboot for Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The shooting of the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, is already over. The lead stars will reportedly reunite soon to shoot a song - a recreation of the Govinda-Raveena Tandon hit number Akhiyon Se Goli Maare from the film Dulhe Raja.
In the current era of remakes Govinda's dance numbers are proving to be popular among recreators. And Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is the latest song to be getting a reboot with a new faces and choreography.
The song is one of Raveena and Govinda's biggest hits and the dance moves seen in the video are equally famous. The recreation of the song will be choreographed by Farah Khan. Director Mudassar Aziz is excited to have her on board because the choreographer-turned-filmmaker has seen his growth from an assistant director to a writer and finally, a filmmaker.
Mudassar further said that their story is based in a certain milieu, reported Bollywood Hungama. To take the narrative forward, they required most songs. The makers collectively felt that they needed a fun song to communicate with the audience and that the characters could let loose in an alternate setting, where even the Patni and Woh could be together.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 classic hit which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. It was a humorous take on infidelity when Sanjeev Kumar's character gets infatuated with his new secretary played by Ranjeeta despite having a happy and stable marriage with Vidya Sinha. The new film will release on December 6.
