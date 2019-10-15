Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
The first look posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake have been revealed, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in their respective husband, wife and the other woman avatars.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is among the lot of old Bollywood classics being remade with a young cast. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday star in the new version, set in Kanpur. The first look posters featuring the lead stars were revealed on Tuesday.
Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya get their own posters appearing in their respective husband, wife and the other woman avatars. Kartik sports a cheeky vibe as he appears sporting his small town husband look, complete with a moustache and well-combed hair. He is seen sitting on a bike and winking, seemingly on his way to work.
As Kartik shared the look of his character Chintu Tyagi, his co-star Bhumi commented, "Chintu ji zyaada aankh mat mariye..aa rahe hai hum aur woh jald hi." Take a look:
Bhumi's character, Vedika Tripathi, looks like a school teacher as she poses in a floral printed saree holding a CBSE text book. "Verified
Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!!" was the caption to the post shared by the actress.
Ananya Panday is quite the hottie in her poster, which clarifies she is the other woman in this equation. The young actress shared her look with the caption, "Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!" The poster, quite understandably, attracted comments like, 'hottie' and 'pataaka' from other actresses.
Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will release on December 6. It is an adaptation of the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
