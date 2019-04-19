English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New Look for Love Aaj Kal Sequel
Kartik Aaryan is currently in Udaipur shooting for Imtiaz Ali's rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan. See latest behind-the-scenes pics here.
Kartik Aaryan is currently in Udaipur shooting for Imtiaz Ali's rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan. See latest behind-the-scenes pics here.
Loading...
Ever since the announcement of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's romantic film, to be directed by Imitiaz Ali, was made, the buzz surrounding the film's name, the roles of the actors in it and the story are being hotly discussed. In a latest development from the project that recently winded up its first schedule in Delhi, Kartik's one of the looks from the film has been revealed. After the pics from the shoot surfaced on social media, fans can't contain their excitement over Kartik's young, school boy look.
The unit is currently stationed in Udaipur and in the fresh stills Kartik is appearing considerably younger from his previous films. He is clean shaven for this specific portion of the film and is seen sporting a gelled, pushed back hairdo. Dressed in matching school uniform as his friend, who is riding pillion on an old-fashioned scooter, Kartik is also seen sporting a silver coloured earring. Check out his latest pics here:
Teasing his look from the film, earlier on Monday, Kartik had shared a photo on Instagram that featured him getting a haircut in Udaipur. He captioned it, "Jab we cut..My most prized possession is gone for sometime!!"
The film, which is being recurrently being referred to as Love Aaj Kal 2, is a joint production venture between Maddock Films and Window Seat Films. The rom-com is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film will also feature Randeep Hooda in a prominent character role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The unit is currently stationed in Udaipur and in the fresh stills Kartik is appearing considerably younger from his previous films. He is clean shaven for this specific portion of the film and is seen sporting a gelled, pushed back hairdo. Dressed in matching school uniform as his friend, who is riding pillion on an old-fashioned scooter, Kartik is also seen sporting a silver coloured earring. Check out his latest pics here:
Teasing his look from the film, earlier on Monday, Kartik had shared a photo on Instagram that featured him getting a haircut in Udaipur. He captioned it, "Jab we cut..My most prized possession is gone for sometime!!"
The film, which is being recurrently being referred to as Love Aaj Kal 2, is a joint production venture between Maddock Films and Window Seat Films. The rom-com is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film will also feature Randeep Hooda in a prominent character role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, New Weapons And More
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Year
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results