Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New Look for Love Aaj Kal Sequel

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Udaipur shooting for Imtiaz Ali's rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan. See latest behind-the-scenes pics here.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Ever since the announcement of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's romantic film, to be directed by Imitiaz Ali, was made, the buzz surrounding the film's name, the roles of the actors in it and the story are being hotly discussed. In a latest development from the project that recently winded up its first schedule in Delhi, Kartik's one of the looks from the film has been revealed. After the pics from the shoot surfaced on social media, fans can't contain their excitement over Kartik's young, school boy look.

The unit is currently stationed in Udaipur and in the fresh stills Kartik is appearing considerably younger from his previous films. He is clean shaven for this specific portion of the film and is seen sporting a gelled, pushed back hairdo. Dressed in matching school uniform as his friend, who is riding pillion on an old-fashioned scooter, Kartik is also seen sporting a silver coloured earring. Check out his latest pics here:



Teasing his look from the film, earlier on Monday, Kartik had shared a photo on Instagram that featured him getting a haircut in Udaipur. He captioned it, "Jab we cut..My most prized possession is gone for sometime!!"



The film, which is being recurrently being referred to as Love Aaj Kal 2, is a joint production venture between Maddock Films and Window Seat Films. The rom-com is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film will also feature Randeep Hooda in a prominent character role.

