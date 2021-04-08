Kartik Aaryan 'Bows Down' to New Lamborghini, Jokes 'Lottery Mein Milti Toh Bhi Karta'

Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, got himself a swanky car. The actor is now a proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus. Sharing a glimpse of his new car on Instagram, Kartik added a hilarious caption to his post: “Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it. But maybe I am not made for expensive things)." On Wednesday, he was spotted with his luxury car and seen “bowing down" to it. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kartik is seen getting out of the car and heading towards his friend’s place. However, he returns halfway and touches the bonnet of his car. The actor jokingly responded to the video, saying, “Sir lottery mein bhi jeeta hota toh aise hi bow down karta (I would still have bowed down to it had I won it in a lottery)." The actor was referring to the video’s caption which read, “He bows down to his new car as he has earned it the hard way."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also appear in the second installment of Dostana, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Dhamaka lined up for digital release.

