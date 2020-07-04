Kartik Aaryan Breaks The Internet With His Clean-shaven Look, Gets Thirsty Comments On Pic

Kartik Aaryan has finally trimmed his beard after much contemplation. The actor shared a picture of his clean-shaven look, and wrote, "Good Boy is the New Bad Boy."

Good Boy is the New Bad Boy pic.twitter.com/fKWgMZ0dIT — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 4, 2020

Fans seem to be loving his new look already as they flooded his comments section with heart and kiss emojis.

One fan wrote, "Looking so hot." Another said, "You are perfect."

Apart from Kartik, actors including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many others had also embraced the bearded look while under lockdown.

On Monday, Kartik shared a throwback picture on his Instagram profile from the time when he was not a Bollywood star. The actor revealed that the picture was taken in the year 2008 and shared the backstory behind it. The photograph also features actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote in his caption, "2008 Mumbai Marathon," adding that he jumped barricades to click a photograph with the actress and asked her to convey his greetings to her Chak De! India co-star Shah Rukh Khan. "I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal (the name of Sagarika's character in the film) and also told her Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna. "

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London, Pati Patni Aur Who, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He has also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.