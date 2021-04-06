Kartik Aaryan Buys Luxury Car But Goofs up When He Strikes a Pose with it, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is now a proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus. He shared a social media post announcing the same. In the video, Kartik is seen posing beside his luxury car but as soon as the celebratory confetti goes off, he is startled and loses balance.

As per report, the cost of this car is in the upwards of Rs 3 crore.

Kartik on Monday also shared that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will soon resume work. The 30-year-old actor had confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on March 22, two days after he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Kartik took to social media and posted a selfie, writing, “Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of isolation over). Back to work." Prior to testing positive, the actor was shooting for his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

He started filming for the movie early last month in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)