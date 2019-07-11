Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Mumbai: Report

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan has purchased the same flat in Versova, Mumbai, where he used to put up during his struggling days in Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Mumbai: Report
Kartik Aaryan has become the most sought after young faces in Bollywood. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama and several films in the romance-drama genre, to Luka Chuppi, the 28-year-old actor has grown from strength to strength in the box-office business and has amassed a dedicated fan following. Naturally, the wealth acquired by Kartik, in the face of various runaway successes, has also grown and he has reportedly purchased the same flat in Versova area of Mumbai where he stayed as a tenant during his struggling days.

As per a report in DNA (via pinkvilla.com), Kartik has bought a flat in Versova, Mumbai. The documents of the flat have Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari’s name on it. As per the entertainment website, the flat has been purchased for Rs 1.60 Crore and Rs 9.60 lakh was paid as stamp duty for the same in the month of May.

Interesting thing being, the flat Kartik has bought on Yari Road is the same house where he stayed after he came from Gwalior to Mumbai during his struggling days as paying guest.

On the movies front, Kartik has Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film lined up. The yet untitled romance-drama brings together the pairing of newbie Sara Ali Khan and Kartik for the first time. Kartik is also working on Pati, Patni aur Woh remake, where he will feature alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

It was recently announced that Kartik is also headlining Dharma Productions' sequel to Dostana, with Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. These three films will release in 2020.

