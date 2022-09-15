Kartik Aaryan Calls Rashmika Mandanna His 'Partner' In Latest Pic, Fans Call Them 'Cute Jodi'

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account on Thursday and dropped a picture with Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna. If you are wondering if the two biggest superstars of the country are coming together for a movie, alas, it’s not the case. Rather, they have become brand ambassadors of a hair care range of a brand.

In the picture that Kartik shared on social media, the actor was seen holding Rashmika close to him as the two actors looked straight into the camera and flaunted their million-dollar smiles. While Kartik wore a wine colour suit, Rashmika posed in a beige outfit. In the caption, Kartik called Rashmika his ‘partner’. Soon after the picture was shared, Rashmika Mandanna took to the comments section and addressed Kartik as her ‘partner’. “Hello partner.. 😄 I look like one ballon but I’ll let this one go,” she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on Kartik and Rashmika’s click. “Wow! Bada handsome lagg raha hain♥️,” Farah Khan wrote. Another social media user called them ‘cute jodi’. One of the fans also asked if the two are collaborating for Aashiqui 3 and commented, “Aashiqui 3 jodi?”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He now has several films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha, the shooting for which is currently underway. He also has Freddy in his pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik recently signed Aashiqui 3 too.

