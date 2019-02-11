LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kartik Aaryan Calls Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan, She Answers a Bit Too Late

Kartik Aaryan called Sara Ali Khan as part of a game on Koffee With Karan. When she didn't answer, he called Ananya Panday.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Images: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are two names which got tangled together when the newbie actress confessed on the Koffee couch that she wants to date the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Sara aired her desire on episode 5 of Koffee With Karan, the effects of which spilled over onto the 17th episode, when Kartik became a guest on Karan Johar's show.

The series of 'will they, won't they' questions that have been doing the rounds came to a head on Sunday's episode, when KJo relentlessly badgered Kartik with questions about his love life, Sara and another newbie Ananya Panday, with whom he was spotted on a dinner date recently.

Kartik seems to be caught in rumours of a love triangle, as there is a lot of speculation surrounding him and his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya. The actor did not get any respite from the questions on Karan's show either.

Besides fielding multiple questions about Sara and Ananya, Kartik also had to compete with his Luka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon in the quiz round on the show. In the last part of the gaming segment, Kartik had to make three calls to any star of their choice, and get them to say 'Hey Karan, it's me.'

Kartik called Sara, but she did not answer immediately. Soon after, Kartik called Ananya, who answered promptly. Sara called him back soon after, but by then< Kriti had already scored more points than him and won the round.

Karan had also asked him whether he is planning to ask Sara out. Talking about the delay in coffee date with Sara, Kartik said, "I am trying to earn more money right now, since Saif sir had said that whoever asks her out needs to have money. She is a princess. So, to ask her out on a date, I would require a certain bank balance."



