Kartik Aaryan Carries Sara Ali Khan in His Arms as They Promote Love Aaj Kal

A week ahead of Love Aaj Kal’s release, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their film. Recently, while on the way to one of the promotional events, Kartik was caught on camera lifting Sara and carrying her around in his arms.

In the video that has emerged on social media, the Luka Chuppi actor can be heard saying, “She (Sara) is not feeling well. I was just kidding.”

To create buzz for their upcoming film, Sara and Kartik have been traveling to various places across the country including the city of Jaipur and Gujarat.

The duo has already caught fans’ attention due to their adorable chemistry seen in the trailer and admirers cannot wait to watch their favorite pair on the big screen.

Apart from that, the off-screen banter between the duo is taking the internet by a storm as well.

Meanwhile, makers of Love Aaj Kal recently dropped a new track titled Mehrama. The emotional song shows Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seeming lost in each other’s absence. The song has flashes from the happy moments they spent together and how they long for those times.

A reboot of the 2009 film by the same name, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The original 2009 version starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as leads. The movie is slated to release on Valentine's Day.

