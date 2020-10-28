Kartik Aaryan Casually Dancing in a Living Room in This Candid Video is a Treat to Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has become the heartthrob of the nation with his charming and cute looks. He is one of the most loved actors of his generations and has a huge female fan following.

A candid video of him dancing in what appears to be a living room has been shared on Instagram and fans can’t get enough of his super cute appearance. In the video, Kartik can be seen spending time with his friends while doing some dance steps.

After entertaining his fans with coronavirus raps and goofy interactions on social media, the actor has recently resumed working. The actor took his Instagram to share glimpses from the Manish Malhotra’s virtual runway. Kartik, in his royal look, completely rocked the show. Sharing a short clip, he wrote, “First thing I Shot after 7 months And am glad its for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all-time Fav @manishmalhotra0️ #Ruhaaniyat@lakmefashionwk Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.”

Many celebs have also taken to the comment section to praise the actor for his breathtaking looks as Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comment. The show was organised to support artisans through a fund-raising opening.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming projects. There has been a long list of back-to-back projects waiting in his pipeline. According to the reports, the actor has joined hands with Neerja Director, Ram Madhvani for a thriller inspired from a Korean film. The actor will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Collin D'Cunha’s directorial Dostana 2. He will have the company of Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya as lead actors in Dostana 2.