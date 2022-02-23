Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 4 Years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' With Cancer Survivors; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan’s hit movie ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ clocked four years today. To celebrate the special occasion, the actor visited cancer survivors at a private event. He took to social media to share a glimpse of the celebrations with fans and followers.

In the caption, he wrote, “Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls. #CancerSurvivors #NidarrHamesha."

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada. He also has Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and action-drama “Captain India", to be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also recalled how the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow. Nushrratt said, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh."

She further added, “After the film, people no more saw me as just the ‘Punchama girl’ — they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

The film went on to mint over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Sunny Singh Nijjar.

