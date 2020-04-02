Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Sister's Birthday, Seeks Gifts from Arjun and Ekta Kapoor

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his sister Kritika's birthday on Thursday. The coronavirus lockdown has meant that the busy actor is spending time with his sibling on her special day.

Kartik added multiple pictures in a post on his Instagram timeline to show how he celebrated the occasion. The images reveal that he ended up making a large biscuit with 'K' written over it, while trying to make a small cake.

"Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu's bday together after 7 years Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi Pride of the family @dr.kiki," he wrote.

Many Bollywood celebrities posted birthday wishes for Kritika in the comments section.

Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis, to which Kartik replied "@ektakapoor Now Kittu is asking for Gift-Kasauti's sequel (prayer hand emojis)"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his funny social media posts, wrote, "Sonu Ki Kittu ka b'day. Happy Birthday." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor replied, "@arjunkapoor gift bhejo Paytm se (gift box emoji)."

Kartik also shared the process of making the cake with his mfollowers via Instagram stories.

Kartik has joined his Bollywood peers in extending support to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.