MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Sister's Birthday, Seeks Gifts from Arjun and Ekta Kapoor

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

As Bollywood celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sent in wishes for Kartik Aaryan's sister, the actor demanded gifts from them.

Share this:

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his sister Kritika's birthday on Thursday. The coronavirus lockdown has meant that the busy actor is spending time with his sibling on her special day.

Kartik added multiple pictures in a post on his Instagram timeline to show how he celebrated the occasion. The images reveal that he ended up making a large biscuit with 'K' written over it, while trying to make a small cake.

"Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu's bday together after 7 years Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi Pride of the family @dr.kiki," he wrote.

Many Bollywood celebrities posted birthday wishes for Kritika in the comments section.

Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis, to which Kartik replied "@ektakapoor Now Kittu is asking for Gift-Kasauti's sequel (prayer hand emojis)"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his funny social media posts, wrote, "Sonu Ki Kittu ka b'day. Happy Birthday." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor replied, "@arjunkapoor gift bhejo Paytm se (gift box emoji)."

Kartik also shared the process of making the cake with his mfollowers via Instagram stories.

kartik insta

Kartik has joined his Bollywood peers in extending support to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    737,417

     

  • Total Confirmed

    997,024

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    208,637

     

  • Total DEATHS

    50,970

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres