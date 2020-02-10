Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment, Says 'We Were Discussing A Meme'

Kartik Aaryan had recently compared his films to Ayushmann Khurrana's claiming that his films were about women with defects and the latter's films were focused on men with defects.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment, Says 'We Were Discussing A Meme'
Kartik Aaryan has a habit of provoking the ire of audiences. The actor recently did it again when he stated that his films revolve around "women with defects" in comparison to Ayushmann Khurrana's films which focus on "men with defects".

Kartik Aaryan has now come forward to clarify his statement. In a recent interview, he revealed that the statement came from a meme which he was discussing and that it does not reflect his own mindset towards his and Ayushmann's films.

"We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing. I don’t believe in such things. It’s not me. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written."

Kartik Aaryan will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual sequel to his 2009 film with the same name. The cast also includes Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film will be releasing on February 14 with the intention of coinciding with Valentine's Day.

