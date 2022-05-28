Kartik Aaryan Climbs On Taxi In Kolkata To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sits On A Dented Roof. See Pics

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has brought relief to the Bollywood Box office after a prolonged dry spell since The Kashmir Files. The film is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club this weekend. As fans wait to celebrate his film’s milestone, the actor was seen making his way to Kolkata release a new track from the movie.

In pictures from the promotions, Kartik was seen climbing on top of a yellow taxi and greeting his fans. The actor at first was seen standing on the vehicle but soon took a seat and spoke to fans. The vehicle seems to be dented but Kartik did not let that hinder his spirits. He gave fans a big smile and even interacted with a few.

For his day out in Kolkata, Kartik was seen wearing a pair of denim pants with a white tee and a jacket.

Earlier in the day, videos of Kartik enjoying a meal on the roadside went viral. In the video, the actor was seen enjoying rice and papad at 2 am. In the video that surfaced online, a man was heard asking Kartik what he was eating. A tired Kartik revealed the 2 am menu. When he was informed about the milestone that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was set to hit, the actor said, “100 crore ki khushiyan yahi hai. Khaate to same hi hain sab. Kya karu? ₹100 crore kiya hai, papad khaa raha hu (This is my happiness after the film crossed ₹100 crore. Everyone eats the same food only. What can I do? Film has done ₹100 crore, I am eating papad here)?”

Kartik Aaryan also recently made headlines as he took time out of his hectic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 schedule to attend his manager’s wedding. The actor will be next seen in Shehzada, a drama-action film directed by Rohit Dhawan in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.

