Kartik Aaryan Climbs on Top Of His Car and Interacts With His Fans: 'I Live For This Love'

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding on the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Five weeks after it opened in theatres, it still continues to mint money at the box office. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, is well on its way to joining the Rs 200 crore club. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the few Bollywood outings which have managed to strike gold in the pandemic era. Kartik is grateful for all the love and admiration he has been receiving from his fans. And looks like the actor doesn’t leave a chance in reverting the love. On Sunday, Kartik shared a video of himself standing on the roof of his car, as he gets surrounded by fans. Fans are seen cheering and whistling for him and Kartik responds by waving back. Alongside the video, the actor wrote, “5th week going really strong. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Live for this Love.”

Watch the clip here:

While many fans expressed their desire to witness Kartik’s “200 crore vaali smile,” a couple of users, who were late to the party, lauded the actor for his acting chops in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “Congratulations, keep it up and achieve more success in your life,” a fan wished. The clip is going viral among Instagram users, amassing over 9 lakh views.

Previously, Kartik won the Internet for hosting a special screening of his film for the kids of Cry Foundation.

“Our 175 crore celebration party with these little rockstars. Post the special screening. A big thank you to the lovely kids from Cry Foundation for making our celebration so special,” he wrote alongside a video, which rightfully captured the actor having a gala time with NGO kids.

