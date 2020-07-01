Kartik Aaryan Comments on Shehnaaz Gill's Post, Dwayne Johnson Tops Instagram Rich List

Kartik Aaryan was trending on social media all throughout Tuesday evening. The reason was unknown to him but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans later made it clear to him why he was receiving so much love on social media. It was because of Kartik's comment on her photo.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has emerged as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram. He has topped the list for the first time and knocked Kylie Jenner off number one position with USD 1.015 million (Rs 7.66 crore) earnings for one post on the photo-video app.

Shekhar Suman on Tuesday claimed that there was "more than what meets the eye" in the suicide of rising Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, and made a strong pitch for a CBI inquiry into the case. Suman, who recently launched a campaign 'Justice For Sushant Forum', was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput's bereaved father at his residence here.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and costume designer Neeta Lulla are among the 819 artistes and executives who have received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma says the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is an overrated film, and feels he would have done a better job directing it. Sharma opened up when he was asked to name a recent overrated film that he has watched. Asked about a recent film he would have done a better job directing it, he again mentioned Tubelight.

