Kartik Aaryan Completes 10 Successful Years in Bollywood

With Pyaar Ka Panchnama turning a decade old, Kartik Aaryan successfully completes 10 years in the entertainment industry. It was back in 2011 on May 21, Luv Ranjan’s film gave six budding actors an opportunity to bring their talent to the fore. Although the movie fared well at the box office, the actor who seized hold of the limelight was Kartik.

The actor has carved a niche in the industry, but his journey was not a bed of roses. His subsequent releases such as Akaash Vani (2013), a romantic drama by Luv Ranjan and Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai, couldn’t cut a dash. After a dip, the actor rose to prominence again with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama second installment. With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which boomed at the box-office and entered itself into the 100 crore club, the actor established himself as a rising star. From there, he never looked back and gave back to back hits with Luka Chuppi collecting around 95 crore and Pati, Patni Aur Woh earning Rs 97 crore.

Ever since, the young actor has become a favourite among the big brands. He has entered himself into the list of top-20 celebrities with the biggest brand valuation. Along with more than a dozen brands, the actor has joined the league of famous personalities such as Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in the race for maximum endorsements.

With time, Kartik has become one of the most popular faces amongst a range of brands.

Meanwhile, the actor is geared up for his next release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which would have hit the theatres by now, had there been no delay because of the pandemic.

