Kartik Aaryan Crashes Karan Johar's Instagram Live, Asks 'Why are Your Hair Whiter than My Teeth'

Karan Johar recently conducted Instagram live to connect with his fans and netizens and the session turned out to be a fun event and chat between the filmmaker and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik posted some comments on his Live session leaving the filmmaker in splits and saying that the actor is ingenious on social media,

The actor first dropped a comment on Karan’s new avatar where he’s seen sporting white hair. Aaryan commented saying, ‘Bhala aap ke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)’ leaving the filmmaker and the netizens in splits. In return, Karn said, “Kartik I’m loving your series and I love your interaction with your mom at home."

When the director was signing off, Kartik decided to further add some fun to the chat and dropped a comment on his chat session saying, ‘Karan please tell everyone this was not a paid promotion of Koki Poochega.’ To which the hit filmmaker laughed off and said, “I don’t do paid promotions and I genuinely think that Kartik is genius in what he’s doing. I just said, because I meant it.”

Kartik Aaryan last year appeared on Karan’s show Koffee With Karan. The two are collaborating for the first time with Dostana 2 where the actor will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor.

