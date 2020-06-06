Kartik Aaryan Credits Indian Horror Filmmakers for Scaring People Away from Roads During Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan recently turned content creator with his self-hosted show Koki Poochega on Instagram. In his latest episode titled Good News, Kartik starts talking about some unsung heroes from the Indian entertainment industry, who he believes have majorly contributed in helping keep people off the streets during lockdown.

The Love Aaj Kal actor captioned the post, "Koki Presents Sasti Monjulika #GoodNews #KokiPoochega." In the video, Kartik mentioned the Ramsay Brothers, Vikram Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma and makers of the television horror show Aahat, saying that they have provided innovative ideas to help keep people at home. The actor cited one incident in a village in Odisha, where a person dressed in saree, wearing white makeup and anklets walked on the streets to scare people.

Talking about more heroes, Kartik discussed the contributions of a doctor who is feeding lakhs of homeless dogs on a daily basis. The doctor also takes pictures of sick animals and sends it to a veterinarian for consultation and adds medicine to meals for them.

The Pati Patni aur Woh actor urged his viewers to keep water outside their homes for stray animals. He added that before taking cars out, one should check if any dog or other animal is sleeping under the vehicle.

Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). He also has Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will feature newcomer Lakshya.