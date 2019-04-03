LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kartik Aaryan Dances With Imtiaz Ali to Love Aaj Kal Song at Wrap-up Party, Misses Sara Ali Khan

The Delhi schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 wrapped up recently and the film's crew, including Kartik Aaryan and Imiaz Ali, were seen celebrating at a party.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Curiosity around the sequel of Love Aaj Kal has been at its peak ever since it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan would be starring together in the film. Fans simply can't wait to see the sizzling chemistry between the two actors, especially after Sara had announced that she finds Kartik cute and wants to date him.

A video of Kartik and the film's director Imtiaz Ali has surfaced on the Internet where we can see them dancing to the hit song Aahun Aahun from the original Love Aaj Kal. The party was to celebrate the wrap-up of the film's Delhi schedule, but the film's leading lady is missing from the video clip.

The actor shared the video, which features an energetic Kartik going full on with his dance moves, and a rare sighting of the otherwise broody Imtiaz moving to the music.



In another video, Kartik and Imtiaz are seen dancing together on the song Manali Trance. Recently, there was a buzz that apart from Sara, Kartik will also romance with the two other actresses in the film, the names of whom have not yet been revealed.

In March, Sara had shared a video on her Instagram from the Delhi schedule wrap. The actress had already shot her part and returned to Mumbai for other commitments.

