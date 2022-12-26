Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Kriti Sanon? Fans Wonder As Shehzada Stars Celebrate Christmas Together

Christmas on social media seems incomplete if we don’t get to see glimpses of celebs’ celebrations. Right? Just like many Bollywood actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon also gave us a sneak peek into their “reindeer"-special celebrations. On Instagram, Kartik Aryan shared a photo of himself and his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon celebrating the winter festival. He captioned the picture, “One with the reindeer." Both the actors were sporting reindeer antlers. Kartik looked dashing as ever in a pink hoodie, while Kriti Sanon stunned everyone in a casual white top and blue jeans. They were all smiles for the camera. In a separate post, Kartik also posted a photo of himself wearing reindeer antlers and taking a selfie.

Within minutes after Kartik posted the picture, the comments section was flooded with fans showering love on their favourite actors. While some called the click ‘adorable’, others speculated that the co-stars might be dating in real life." Best couple in town now waiting to receive a surprise about your relationship," one of the comments read. Another person shared, “Mujhe toh pahle se pata tha indono ka chakkar hai."

Shehzada is not the first film of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon together. The duo previously worked together in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. Their onscreen chemistry was lauded by fans and critics alike.

Talking about Shehzada, it is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original movie starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Shehzada is written and directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a T-Series Films production. Kartik and Kriti play the lead roles in this action drama. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vin Rana, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is set to release in February 2023.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has a few more films in the works including Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Hera Pheri 3. Kirti Sanon, on the other hand, is busy with Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush. She will share screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the film.

