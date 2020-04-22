Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial 'Roti' Video Featuring Sister After Backlash on Social Media

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining his fans on social media by posting funny TikTok videos with his sister Kritika amid the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, the actor had shared a video which seemingly did not go down well with a section of social media users who dubbed him as misogynistic for uploading the clip.

In the video, Kartik is seen eating a roti, which is made by his sister. On not liking the taste of it, Kartik punishes her by throwing her out of the house.

Netizens found the particular video to be in bad taste and claimed that it is promoting domestic violence. Many even pointed out how Kartik has earlier featured in women-bashing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Read: Serial Misogynist Kartik Aaryan Thinks Women Should be Punished For Making Bad Rotis

Now, after facing backlash over the TikTok video on social media, Kartik has seemingly deleted it.

On the movies front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also feature in a 3D action film by Tanhaji director Om Raut.

In the battle against the coronavirus crisis, the actor had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund and has also launched a talk show Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel in which he interacts with corona warriors and survivors.

