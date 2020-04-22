MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial 'Roti' Video Featuring Sister After Backlash on Social Media

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan had shared a TikTok video recently in which he punished his sister for making a bad chapati. Many thought that it was on par with domestic violence.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Share this:

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining his fans on social media by posting funny TikTok videos with his sister Kritika amid the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, the actor had shared a video which seemingly did not go down well with a section of social media users who dubbed him as misogynistic for uploading the clip.

In the video, Kartik is seen eating a roti, which is made by his sister. On not liking the taste of it, Kartik punishes her by throwing her out of the house.

Netizens found the particular video to be in bad taste and claimed that it is promoting domestic violence. Many even pointed out how Kartik has earlier featured in women-bashing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Read: Serial Misogynist Kartik Aaryan Thinks Women Should be Punished For Making Bad Rotis

Now, after facing backlash over the TikTok video on social media, Kartik has seemingly deleted it.

On the movies front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also feature in a 3D action film by Tanhaji director Om Raut.

In the battle against the coronavirus crisis, the actor had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund and has also launched a talk show Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel in which he interacts with corona warriors and survivors.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,955

    +44,629*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,906*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,608

    +35,105*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,172*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres