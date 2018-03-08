English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
Clearing the air about the bond he shares with Nushrat, with whom he has featured in four films, Kartik said, "My relationship is amazing with Nushrat, and there is no affair."
Image: Official poster of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Actor Kartik Aaryan says he shares an "amazing relationship" with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Nushrat Bharucha, but he has clarified that there is "no affair". Clearing the air about the bond he shares with Nushrat, with whom he has featured in four films, Kartik said, "My relationship is amazing with Nushrat, and there is no affair. It is a very friendly relationship that we have. We have been working together for a pretty long time. It is always good to perform with an actor who is good and inspires you to do better."
On the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik said, "I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film."
Kartik enjoys a huge female fan following due to his chocolate boy looks and loverboy roles. Talking about the kind of woman he would like to date, he said, "A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other."
The actor said he will be making some "big announcements" very soon.
